OKX becomes Training Kit Partner of Premier League Champions Manchester City

The new agreement will see OKX become Official Training Kit partner for the 2022/23 season.

To celebrate the announcement, OKX has commissioned renowned street artist Akse P19 and Global Street Art Agency to create artworks featuring Manchester City players Haaland, Grealish, Cancelo and Stones, across four locations in Manchester.

Last week, OKX were also announced as presenting partner of Man City’s Trophy Tour 2022, as it returns for the first time since 2019.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency platforms, today announced that it will be the Official Training Kit Partner of Manchester City for the 2022/2023 season.

The agreement will see OKX featured across the training kit of the Manchester City men’s and women’s first teams. The men’s first team will debut the training kit when returning for their first pre-season training session today, with the women’s team wearing the kit on their return to training next month. OKX was announced as Manchester City’s Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner in March.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: “The real grit and perseverance is built on the training ground. This is the way we want to nurture new users on our platform. Being Man City’s Official Training Kit Partner helps us extend that mindset from the training ground over to our trading app community. We want our community to learn from that mindset and use our demo trading feature to train for the real exchange just like Man City players train before the beginning of the season. Our partnership with Man City has provided a great platform through which we have the opportunity to educate those curious about crypto and offer those already involved the training they need to participate responsibly.”

OKX’s training kit partnership with Manchester City is based on shared values. Just as Man City emphasises training innovatively to achieve excellence, OKX’s mission is to educate and inform customers in order to make them responsible long-term traders. It is this shared focus on being at the cutting edge of the industry that will lead to a new era of disruptive fan engagement and web3-based experiences.

Roel de Vries, Group Chief Operating Officer, City Football Group, said, “We are pleased to expand our relationship with OKX today, as they become the Official Training Kit Partner of Manchester City. OKX and Man City are aligned on values such as innovation and success and for both parties, everything starts with training and education. Since the initial partnership began in March 2022, we have worked together to ‘supercharge the fan experience’ through a number of exciting content activations ahead of high profile fixtures during the culmination of the 2021/22 season and we look forward to continuing to develop these opportunities over the coming year.”

In line with the training kit announcement, OKX has commissioned renowned street artist Akse P19 and Global Street Art Agency to create artworks featuring Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, João Cancelo and John Stones across four locations in Manchester. The murals will be fitted out with QR codes that fans can scan for a chance to win their very own season ticket in the OKX Hospitality Box.

OKX is also the presenting partner of Manchester City’s first global Trophy Tour since 2019 following the club’s fourth title win in five years. The tour will see Manchester City and OKX take the Premier League trophy to the doorsteps of fans in markets including France, Spain, the UAE, Korea, and, for the first time ever, Mexico, Norway and South Africa.

OKX’s future ambitions with Manchester City include continuing to supercharge the fan experience, providing key learning initiatives and resources to help customers trade responsibly, and delivering programs to empower and enrich the Manchester community.

About OKX

OKX is a leading crypto trading app, and a Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers in over 180 international markets, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app of choice for traders globally.

Since 2017, OKX has served a global community of people who share a common interest in participating in a new financial system that is designed to be a level playing field for everyone. We strive to educate people on the potential of crypto markets and how to trade responsibly. Beyond the OKX trading app, the OKX Wallet is our latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, eight League Championship titles, including six Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 12 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly-decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.