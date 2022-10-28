OKX Blockdream Ventures Signs MoU with City of Busan to Build Blockchain Industry

Blockdream Ventures

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX Blockdream Ventures , the investment arm of the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform OKX , today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Busan in South Korea.

As part of the agreement, the City of Busan will encourage investors to increase their investments in the Busan blockchain sector. In addition, the City of Busan will supply the necessary resources to attract large amounts of foreign capital for blockchain sector development.

OKX Blockdream Ventures plans to help develop Busan City’s blockchain sector in several ways by:

Contributing to the development of the blockchain industry in Busan in many ways such as increasing efforts to recruit excellent local talent and attract global talent.

Utilizing local capabilities and resources to the fullest.

Providing media and marketing solutions to develop the blockchain sector in Busan.

Dora Yue, Founder, OKX Blockdream Ventures, said, “This partnership with the City of Busan is an important step for OKX Blockdream Ventures. Through our industry-leading position, we hope to invest in promising and innovative blockchain projects in South Korea and actively promote the developments of the local blockchain industry.”

Heong-Joon Park, Mayor of Busan, said, “We welcome VCs onboard in Busan and are expecting much from our future collaboration. We appreciate you actively participating in building Busan’s blockchain ecosystem. Together, we will help to make Busan a blockchain-specialized city.”

About OKX Blockdream Ventures

OKX Blockdream Ventures is an investment institution under the worldwide top trading platform OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting the most cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

OKX Blockdream Ventures is also committed to helping entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry build great companies and bring global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects. The initial capital of OKX Blockdream Ventures is USD 100 million.

