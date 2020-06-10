One More Case Recovered; One Remaining Active Case

Cambodia has announced one more recovered case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while no new case reported, according to the Ministry of Health in a news release this morning.

The recovered case is a 30-year-old Cambodian-French man living in Phnom Penh who returned home from France through the Republic of Korea, said the same source, adding that he has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Therefore, the number of cured patients in Cambodia rose to 125 of the total confirmed cases of 126, it continued.

The remaining active case is a Cambodian man returning from the Philippines, the press release pointed out.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press