OPEN PAYMENT OF TOLL ON SIX MORE HIGHWAYS AS OF SEPTEMBER



KUALA SELANGOR, Six more highways have agreed to implement the Open Payment Toll Collection System (SPT) starting this September, said Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the six highways will join the 12 highway concessionaires that have implemented SPT as the system is aimed at making it easier and faster for motorists to pay toll since it was launched in September last year.

‘In the past, toll payments were only limited to the use of Touch n Go, Smart Tag and RFID, but with SPT, motorists are also given the option of making payment using credit and debit cards.

‘The participation of these six highways means that a total of 35 lanes will be opened for the convenience of using the SPT system,’ he said after reviewing the progress of the project implemented in Section 7 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) Assam Java-Tanjong Karang Junction here today.

Nanta said the six highways are the North-South Expressway (PLUS/Thailand-Singapore 770km), the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (S

PDH 23km); Linkedua Highway (Singapore-Malaysia 47km); Grand Saga Highway (Cheras-Kajang 11.5km); Grand Sepadu (North Port-Bukit Raja Klang 17.5km) and Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE/North to South KL 30km).

Previously, the SPT system was implemented on Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Damansara – Puchong Expressway (LDP); West KL Traffic Dispersal Scheme (SPRINT); Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS); SMART Tunnel and Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX); Sungai Besi Highway; New Pantai Expressway (NPE); Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH); Guthrie Corridor Highway; Penang Bridge and the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE).

The open toll payment system that started in mid-September last year is one of the government’s initiatives to give users a choice of toll payment methods apart from encouraging payment methods using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Touch n Go cards and SmartTag.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency