OPEN PAYMENT SYSTEM ON 11 HIGHWAYS OFFICIALLY BEGINS TODAY

The implementation of the Open Payment Toll Collection System (SPT) which allows highway users to pay tolls using debit and credit cards, officially began today on 11 highways.

The highways are the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH), the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), the Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA), the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE).

Others include the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), Skim Penyuraian Trafik Kuala Lumpur Barat (SPRINT), Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), SMART Tunnel, Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX) and Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE).

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the implementation of the SPT would provide new alternatives to existing toll payment methods such as Touch ‘n Go, Smart Tag and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

“Our objective is to provide payment options for users since previously there were only one or two systems; sometimes their (Touch’N Go) card(s) balance is not sufficient (for toll payment).

“Road users now have another option, namely the SPT, this is also the first step towards implementing the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system in the future,” he said after officiating the Implementation of the SPT at the Loke Yew Toll Plaza on BESRAYA today.

He said that so far, 12 highways have agreed to implement the SPT, however, the implementation of the system on the Penang Bridge (JPP) is expected to begin at the end of this year to allow the concessionaire to conduct further study on it.

In the meantime, Nanta said discussions are ongoing to expand the implementation of the SPT on other highways in the country.

Meanwhile, MEX, in a statement, said that the implementation of the SPT facility would cover all 25 lanes of the expressway’s toll plazas, compared to only six during the previous trial period.

Its chief executive officer Halimi Ibrahim said it was aimed at providing highway users with more toll payment options in addition to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic at the toll plazas.

He said that MEX would also station its staff at the toll plaza lanes along the expressway to assist motorists whenever it was necessary.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency