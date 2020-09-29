Optimism for Inflow of Singaporean Investors as COVID-19 Easing

Singapore is optimistic about the inflow of Singaporean investors to Cambodia, especially to Preah Sihanouk province as COVID-19 is easing.

The optimism was expressed by H.E. Michael Tan, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Cambodia during a meeting with H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Governor at the province yesterday.

The diplomat continued that Singaporean investors will also be interested in clean water treatment and Asian infrastructure projects in the province.

H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun expressed his appreciation of the optimism, stressing that his province welcomes all investments from Singapore to further boost its development and growth.

The governor told the Singaporean diplomat about the progress and development of the province, underlining that Preah Sihanouk province is considered as a potential province in areas of economy and tourism and is increasingly attracting foreign investors and tourists.

The province has 175 kilometres-long beach, 32 islands, a deep water port, an international standard airport, and 1,000-megawatt electricity power, continued the governor.

He added that Preah Sihanouk now can produce 100,000 cubic metres of clean water daily and the capacity will double in the near future, and that two wastewater treatment ponds in the province are operating under the cooperation with Singaporean companies.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has set Preah Sihanouk province as a model multi-purpose economic zone by 2030 in order to boost the national economy, according to H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun.

For the first semester of 2020, Cambodia-Singapore trade volume reached US$2 billion, while the two-way trade volume was US$4.2 billion in 2019 and US$4.8 billion in 2018.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press