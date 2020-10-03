Other Four Eco-Tourism Areas Targeted to Develop

The Royal Government of Cambodia is pushing comprehensive development packages for four other potential ecotourism communities to attract more tourists to the country.

The intention was revealed in the 5th meeting of the inter-ministerial working group for management and development of tourism communities and ecotourism, held here in Phnom Penh recently under the presidency of H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and President of the Inter-Ministerial Working Group.

H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment and Permanent Deputy President of the Inter-Ministerial Working Group, delegate ministers as well as representatives of concerned institutions and ministries also participated in the meeting.

Rolak Kongcheurng natural tourism community known as “Khnong Phsar Mountain” located in Oral district of Kampong Speu province, and Phatsanday fishing community in Kampong Svay district of Kampong Thom province are among the targeted destinations for development.

The other two are Tek Chup Khnar Por eco-tourism community in Sotr Nikom district of Siem Reap province, and Tuolpoan Talei tourism community known as “Boeung Sne” in Svay Antor district of Prey Veng province.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Thong Khon underlined the communities’ key problems to be addressed such as road infrastructure, clean water and electricity supplies, tour guide training, internet service, and environment.

The minister asked concerned institutions and ministries to work together with the communities to address the issues to make the locations the sustainable attractive tourism destinations.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is working hard to determine more potential tourism communities in order to further enhance the industry hard hit by COVID-19 crisis.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press