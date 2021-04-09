Outcome of Telephone Call between Cambodian and Vietnamese Foreign Ministers

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of H.E. Prak Sokhonn made a telephone call to congratulate H.E. Bui Thanh Son on his recent appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam on April 9.

The following is the outcomes of the telephone conversation between the two top diplomats released this evening by the Cambodian Ministry Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

“His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister congratulated Viet Nam on the successful organisation of the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, the 11th Session of 14th Legislature of Viet Nam’s National Assembly, and the successful chairing of ASEAN and the signing of RCEP Agreement. He also expressed his confidence that with the vast diplomatic experience and skills of H.E. Mr. Bui Thanh Son, Viet Nam will play a greater role in the regional and international affairs.

In response, H.E. Mr. Bui Thanh Son expressed his high appreciation to H.E. Mr. Prak Sokhonn for his kind congratulatory message and wishes, which serve as an encouragement for him to fulfill his new role.

During the telephone conversation, the two Foreign Ministers had a frank and cordial discussion on bilateral relation, and expressed their satisfaction over the growing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including education, trade, investment, energy, connectivity, and security amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. They also expressed their strong commitment to work closely together to uplift the relations between the two countries to a new height, through effectively implementing the agreements and decisions of the Leaders of the two countries, which include border management, security protection along the border, facilitation of trade and investment activities and the entry of people and goods via border checkpoints.

The two Foreign Ministers also lauded the effective measures and collaboration between the two sides in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic. In this respect, H.E. Mr. Prak Sokhonn expressed his high appreciation to the Government and people of Viet Nam for providing medical supplies and financial support to the Royal Government of Cambodia in the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from bilateral cooperation, the two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest. In this regard, Vietnamese Foreign Minister reiterated Viet Nam’s full support for Cambodia’s hosting ASEM13 Summit at the end of 2021 and chairing ASEAN in 2022.

Lastly, H.E. Mr. Prak Sokhonn extended his invitation to H.E. Mr. Bui Thanh Son to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia at an appropriate time and to co-chair the 19th Joint Commission between Cambodia-Viet Nam (JC), scheduled at the end of 2021 in Cambodia. H.E. Mr. Bui Thanh Son also invited H.E. Mr. Prak Sokhonnto visit Viet Nam, when the circumstances permit. The two Foreign Ministers accepted the invitations with appreciation and great pleasure.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press