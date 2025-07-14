Outcomes of ASEAN Ministerial and Foreign Ministers’ Meetings Discussed



Phnom penh: The outcomes of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference 10+1 Sessions with Dialogue Partners, along with the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related gatherings, have been shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the meetings focused on discussions around regional cooperation and partnership enhancement among the ASEAN member states and their dialogue partners. The sessions emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address common challenges and to promote peace and stability in the region.

The ASEAN Plus Three meeting also aimed at strengthening the cooperation framework among the ASEAN countries and the three East Asian partners, fostering mutual interests and development goals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlighted the significance of these meetings in advancing ASEAN’s strategic priorities and fostering stronger ties with its partners.