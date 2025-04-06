Outcomes of Official Visit of Timor-Leste Foreign Minister to Cambodia



Phnom Penh: The outcomes of the two-day official visit of H.E. Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, to Cambodia have been released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the visit took place from April 3 to April 4. The discussions during this visit focused on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between Timor-Leste and Cambodia. Both countries explored opportunities for collaboration in various sectors including trade, education, and cultural exchanges.





Additionally, agreements were made to strengthen diplomatic ties and to facilitate more frequent dialogues at various levels of government. This visit also underscored the commitment of both nations to work together on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

