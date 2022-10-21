Outcomes of State Visit to Cambodia by President of Timor-Leste

H.E. Dr. Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, this afternoon concluded his three-day state visit in Cambodia, and the outcome of his visit reads as follows:

“At the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath NORODOM SIHAMONI, King of Cambodia, His Excellency Dr. JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, led a high-level delegation to pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from 19 to 21 October 2022.

During the visit, His Excellency Dr. JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA was granted a Royal Audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath NORODOM SIHAMONI. He also received separate courtesy calls by Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdey SAY CHHUM, President of the Senate, and Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei HENG SAMRIN, President of the National Assembly.

His Excellency President JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, had a Bilateral Summit Meeting on 20 October 2022 to discuss the enhancement of the friendship and cooperation between both countries.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN appreciated President JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA’s meaningful State Visit when the two countries celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations. The two Leaders welcomed the recent entry into force of the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports, which was signed during the official visit of Samdech Techo Prime Minister to Timor-Leste in 2016 and regarded it as another step forward in strengthening the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN recalled the recent fruitful discussion the two Leaders had in New York, especially on the importance of fostering economic cooperation. In order to boost the economic cooperation, Samdech Techo Prime Minister encouraged the competent authorities of both countries to continue to effectively implement the existing three signed documents: The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation, the Agreement on Technical and Economic Cooperation, and the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of the Two Countries.

President JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA expressed interest in and took into consideration Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN’s proposal for the investment by Timor-Leste in rice milling in the Kingdom for export to Timor-Leste to meet the country’s domestic demand.

The two Leaders shared satisfaction with the Air Services Agreement to be signed following the meeting and hoped it will lead to the establishment of flight connection between the two countries.

President JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA appreciated Cambodia’s generosity in providing masks and medical equipment to contribute in Timor-Leste’s fight against COVID-19 and thanked Cambodia for providing scholarship to Timor-Leste’s 10 students.

The two Leaders also discussed the security cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism and transnational crimes, including human trafficking.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN reaffirmed Cambodia’s support for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN while His Excellency President JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA highly appreciated Cambodia’s continued support.

At the conclusion of the Meeting, Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN and President JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA presided over the signing ceremony of two documents: Air Services Agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding on Rice Trade between the two countries.

During the visit, His Excellency President JOSÉ MANUEL RAMOS-HORTA laid wreathes at the Independence Monument and the Monument of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK, PREAH BOROM RATANAK KAUDH, the late King-Father of Cambodia. He also delivered public lectures at three universities in Phnom Penh.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press