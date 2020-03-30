Outgoing Russian Ambassador Bids Farewell to Cambodian PM

The Russia Federation’s Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Dmitri Tsvetkov bid farewell here this afternoon at the Peace Palace to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier told reporters after the meeting that H.E. Dmitri Tsvetkov said Russia will continue to work with Cambodia to combat fake news and assist in provision with medicine to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic to Cambodia.

H.E. Dmitri Tsvetkov also expressed thanks to the Royal Government of Cambodia for its support during his six-year diplomatic mission in Cambodia, and added that a total of 52 agreements on bilateral cooperation have been reached between Russia and Cambodia, with 14 other documents being under elaboration.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Russian government and people for their contribution to the development of Cambodia, and expressed his appreciation over the visit exchange between him and his Russian counterpart. He also encouraged Russia to further expand its trade ties with Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press