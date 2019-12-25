Over 1,200 Garment and Footwear Factories Active in Cambodia

There are more than 1,200 garment and footwear plants operating in Cambodia by far, pointed out H.E. Ith Samheng, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training during the recent opening ceremony of annual government-private sector dialogue forum here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Ith Samheng continued that the number of workers in the industry increased from 80,000 in 1999 to 840,000 in 2019.

Cambodia's peace and political stability have built trust among foreign investments in the country, the minister underlined, adding that the progress of that sector significantly contributes to the national economic growth.

He also spoke highly of good collaboration with concerned development partners like Cambodian Federation of Employers and Business Association (CAMFEBA) for their indispensible support for the rollout of the labour and vocational training sectors development strategy.

Cambodia considers garment and footwear industry as a key drive for the country to achieve its goal of becoming an upper middle-income economy in 2030 and a developed country in 2050.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press