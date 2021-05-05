Over 15 Percent of Cambodians Vaccinated

Up to now, more than 1.5 million people or 15 percent of the Cambodian population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen’s voice message shared this morning.

The Premier continued that the military medical teams have been speeding up the vaccination campaign to all adult people in the red zones.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has planned to vaccinate at least 10 million people against COVID-19.

In April, Cambodia ranked second in ASEAN as the country that vaccinated more people against the pandemic, behind Singapore.

The report on COVID-19 vaccinations in the ASEAN region also showed that Indonesia came in third, followed by Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, and Vietnam.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press