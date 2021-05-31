Over 2.5 Million People in Cambodia Vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 2,567,493 people in Cambodia have got their first doses of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic, or 25.67 percent of the planned 10 million people to be vaccinated, as of May 30, according to the figures shared by the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination.

Of them, 1,961,346 have already obtained their second jab, underlined the same source.

Members of the diplomatic corps, staff of UN agencies and international organisations and their family members were among the vaccinated people.

Cambodia has set to vaccinate around 10 million people or 62 percent of the total population against COVID-19 and up to the half of 2022, more than 95 percent are expected to be inoculated.

The Kingdom has received over 6 million doses of vaccines: 1.7 million doses of China-donated Sinopharm, 4 million doses of Sinovac bought from China, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD) via COVAX Facility. More doses are expected to arrive in Cambodia next month.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press