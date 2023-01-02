Over 2 Million Tourists Travel during New Year Celebrations

More than 2 million national and international tourists were recorded across the country during the Universal New Year celebrations – on Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023, said the Ministry of Tourism in a report released this morning.

The figures show an increase by 76.65 percent compared to last year’s celebrations, the source pointed out.

Among the registered visitors, it added, 2,006,117 were national tourists and 16,803 others were foreign visitors.

The most visited destination during the two-day holiday is Phnom Penh capital, followed by the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Siem Reap, Kampot, Battambang, Kep, Thbong Khmum, and Kampong Cham.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press