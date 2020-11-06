Over 200 More People in Contact with Hungarian Foreign Minister Also Tested Negative

Some 212 more people having contact with the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade who visited Cambodia on Tuesday, including a Hungarian national, were tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

Therefore, it underlined, all the tested 840 people on Nov. 4-5, 2020 have negative COVID-19 results. Anyway, the ministry recommended them to continue their quarantine at their respective homes and to conduct three more tests – on Nov. 9, 14, and 18.

After receiving the news on positive test of the minister of foreign affairs and trade of Hungary during his mission in Thailand on Nov. 4, the Cambodian Ministry of Health has immediately tracked down and tested those who had in close contact with him during his official visit in Cambodia on Nov. 3.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health announced that there is neither new positive nor new recovered case of COVID-19 in Cambodia this morning. The total number of confirmed cases thus remains at 292 while that of cured patients at 286 or 97.95 percent.

The ministry took the opportunity to remind the citizens of the preventive measures against COVID-19 such as wearing facemask (when necessary), covering mouth with handkerchief or Krama when coughing, permanently cleaning hands, keeping social distancing, and so on.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press