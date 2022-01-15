Over 20,000 People Get 4th Doses on First Day of Campaign

Some 20,200 people, including 9,160 women, received their 4th doses against the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 14, the first day of the booster dose campaign.

Leaders of the executive and legislative bodies, frontline medical team, civil servants, armed forces, UN officials, embassy staff, journalists, and so on are the priority groups for the 4th doses.

Pfizer vaccines donated by Australia are used for the 4th dose vaccination campaign.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse have taken their 4th doses at their residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province.

Some 4.5 million of the total population of 16 million have so far received their 3rd jab, while 13.7 million have got the basic doses.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press