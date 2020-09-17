Over 200,000 Tourists Recorded on First Day of Pchum Ben Festival

On the first day of Pchum Ben holiday from Sept. 16 to 18, some 217,932 people toured the country, according to a report of the Ministry of Tourism.

Of them, nearly 2,000 are foreigners, added the same source. According to the report, Kandal province received the highest number of tourists, followed by Battambang, Kampot, Siem Reap and Preah Sihanouk provinces.

“Pchum Ben” Festival or the Festival for the Dead is the second biggest festival for the Cambodian people after the Khmer New Year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press