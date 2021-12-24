Over 3,000 Construction Projects Registered in First Nine Months

A total of 3,263 construction projects were registered in the first nine months of this year, a decrease of 476 projects compared to the same period last year.

Figures from the Ministry of Economy and Finance issued recently showed that the amount of registered construction projects was US$4.6 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 20.6 percent.

Of the total registered construction projects, 2,909 or 86 percent are residential construction projects, underlined the report.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press