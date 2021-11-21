Over 333,000 Tourists Recorded on Second Day of Water Festival

Cambodia registered 332,875 tourists on Nov. 19, the second day of the three-day Water Festival, according to a report of the Ministry of Tourism.

The figure saw a remarkable increase of 152.15 percent from 132,013 tourists on the first day of the annual festival, it added.

Of the tourists, the report pointed out, 328,412 were national visitors and 4,463 were domestic foreign tourists.

Phnom Penh capital was the most popular tourist destination attracting 66,750 visitors, followed by the provinces of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Pursat, Battambang, Mondulkiri, and Rattanakiri, it underlined.

The ministry expressed its optimism that the tourist movement will remain active until the end of the weekend.

Like in 2020, this year’s celebration of Water Festival is cancelled to prevent COVID-19 spread. Although there is no celebration, people have three-day off as usual. They can travel throughout the country without restrictions as Cambodia has announced to reopen in all domains since Nov. 1.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse