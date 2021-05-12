Over 40 Percent of New Airport at Siem Reap Completed

AKP Phnom Penh, The construction of the new Siem Reap Angkor International Airport was 42 percent completed, despite some interruption caused by COVID-19.

Spokesman and Secretary of State of the Secretariat of Civil Aviation of Cambodia, H.E. Sin Chansereyvutha shared the update with the National Radio of Cambodia (RNK), stressing that the progress is well on schedule regardless of the pandemic threat.

The project, run by the Chinese developer (AIAI) Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. has completed the construction of the airport buildings, the aircraft landing, and key operation facilities.

It is expected that once in place the airport will contribute to attracting more tourists to Siem Reap, boosting the national economic growth, and increasing employment and income especially of the locals.

The Siem Reap Angkor International Airport started its construction on Mar. 15, 2020 on an area of about 700 hectares and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press