Over 400 Eggs of Asian Giant Softshell Turtle Found

Conservationists from Community Fisheries, Fisheries Administration (FiA) and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) have found 13 nests of Asian Giant Softshell Turtle containing 444 eggs.

According to a WCS' news release, the eggs were discovered on sand bars along the Mekong River in Kratie province since the beginning of the 2019-2020 nesting season.

The Asian Giant Softshell Turtle (Pelochelys cantorii) is listed on the IUCN Red List as globally Endangered. It was thought extinct in the Cambodian portion of the Mekong River until its re-discovery in 2007 in a 48-kilometre stretch of the river in Kratie and Stung Treng provinces.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press