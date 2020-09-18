Over 450,000 People Travel Across the Country on 2nd Day of Pchum Ben Festival

More than 450,000 domestic tourists toured the country on Sept. 17, the second day of the Pchum Ben Festival.

According to a report of the Ministry of Tourism issued this morning, 454,854 tourists, of them 3,225 were foreigners, visited different tourism destinations.

Battambang northwestern province was the most visited province for the second day of Pchum Ben Festival with 74,420 visitors, followed by Siem Reap cultural province, Kampong Chhnang central province and Preah Sihanouk coastal province with 50,924, 30,108 and 29,173 tourists, respectively.

On the first day, there were some 217,932 tourists recorded, and Kandal province received the highest number of tourists, followed by Battambang, Kampot, Siem Reap and Preah Sihanouk provinces.

“Pchum Ben” Festival or the Festival for the Dead is the second biggest festival for the Cambodian people after the Khmer New Year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press