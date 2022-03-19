Over 500 Cambodian Athletes to Join SEA Games 2022 in Vietnam

Cambodia will provide a final name list of over 500 Cambodian national athletes to Vietnam SEA Games Organising Committee in a meeting of Mission Heads of the Southeast Asia’s 11 Countries preparing for the SEA Games 2022 in Vietnam.

The update was shared yesterday by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) before leaving Phnom Penh International Airport for the three-day (Mar. 18 to 20) meeting in Vietnam.

H.E. Vath Chamroeun underlined that the meeting will be a good opportunity for Cambodia to examine the pre-arrangement of the host country for the SEA Games 2022 to be held from May 12 to 23.

During the meeting, there will be a special session between CAMSOC and Vietnam SEA Games Organising Committee to strengthen the cooperation between the two committees, and discuss what Vietnam can assist when Cambodia will host the 32nd SEA Games.

According to H.E. Vath Chamroeun, another Cambodian delegation led by Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence and President of CAMSOC accompanied by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice President of CAMSOC, will go to receive the SEA Games flag from Vietnam in the official closing ceremony of the event on May 23.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press