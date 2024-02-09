Over 500 Multi-national Tourists Visit Preah Sihanouk Coastal Province



“Sea Bourn Encore” cruise ship with 560 tourists of 28 different nationalities on board, 285 of whom are women, is paying a day-long visit to Preah Sihanouk province.

The 210.5-metre-long, 28-metre-wide and 6-metre-deep cruise ship sailing under the flag of Bahamas docked at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port this morning.

According to an immigration police officer, most of the tourists are American (311) and British (122). 19 of the tourists continued their trip to Siem Reap cultural province to visit Angkor temples, while the rest visited cultural resorts, beaches and other tourist attractions in the Preah Sihanouk coastal province.

Coming from Thailand, the cruise ship with 425 crewmembers of 47 different nationalities, of them 102 are women, will depart for Vietnam this evening, he added.

On Jan. 11 and 29, that vessel also brought along more than 500 multi-national tourists for each trip to visit Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse