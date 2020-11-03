Over 5,000 Tonnes of Rice Seeds to be Distributed to Flood-affected Farmers

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF) has estimated that more than 5,000 tonnes of rice seeds will be used for distribution to flood-stricken farmers, as 1,000 tonnes have been already distributed so far.

The amount of rice seed distribution will increase to 3,000 tonnes within this week as Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is scheduled to preside over the distribution ceremonies in flood-affected provinces such as Pursat, Battambang and Banteay Meanchey.

H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of MAFF, said to help farmers to replant rice and subsidiary crops, estimated 5,000 tonnes will be needed.

Those whose agricultural crops have been completely damaged by flash floods and who have water source enough for replanting will be given the rice seeds and crops, H.E. Veng Sakhon said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousand hectares of rice fields and subsidiary crops, or 4.14 percent of the total rice, agro-industrial and subsidiary crop fields, have been reportedly affected by the flash floods, he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said during a recent visit to Banteay Meanchey province that flood-hit farmer families will receive each 100 kilogrammes of rice seeds for re-cultivation after flood receded.

