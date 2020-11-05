Over 600 People in Contact with Hungarian Delegation Tested Negative for COVID-19

Some 628 people having contact with the Hungarian delegation on a visit in Cambodia on Tuesday were all tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), underlined this morning the Ministry of Health in a press release.

After receiving the news on positive test of the minister of foreign affairs and trade of Hungary during his mission in Thailand on Nov. 4, the Cambodian Ministry of Health has immediately tracked down and tested those who had in close contact with him during his official visit in Cambodia on Nov. 3, it pointed out.

As of 23:00, Nov. 4, the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia showed the negative test results of the tested 628 people, said the same source.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health announced three new recovered cases from COVID-19, bringing the total cured patients in the Kingdom to 286 or 97.95 percent of the total 292 confirmed cases.

The ministry took the opportunity to remind the citizens of the preventive measures against COVID-19 such as wearing facemask (when necessary), covering mouth with handkerchief or Krama when coughing, permanently cleaning hands, keeping social distancing, and so on.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press