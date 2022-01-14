Over 65% of High School Students Obtain Their Baccalaureate

About 65.65 percent, or 72,016 out of 114,187 high school students who have registered for the upper secondary exams, obtained their baccalaureate, according to a press release of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports made public this afternoon.

Among these successful students, 1,753 got grade A; 5,215 grade B; 11,634 grade C; 23,499 grade D; and 29,915 grade E, pointed out the same source.

Most of grade A students (565) come from Phnom Penh capital, followed by the provinces of Siem Reap (153), Kandal (127), Battambang (123), Kampong Cham (118), Banteay Meanchey (99), Takeo (99), Prey Veng (87), Kampot (75), Thbong Khmum (54), Kratie (45), Kampong Thom (41), Kampong Speu (33), Pursat (28), Svay Rieng (26), Kampong Chhnang (22), Preah Sihanouk (20), Rattanakiri (9), Stung Treng (6), Pailin (6), Oddar Meanchey (5), Koh Kong (4), Preah Vihear (4), Kep (3), and Mondulkiri (1).

The official results will be announced this afternoon for Phnom Penh’s and Kandal province’s exam centres, and tomorrow morning for those in other provinces.

The 2021’s exams took place on Dec. 27-28 in 204 centres across the country. The exam, correction and scoring process was conducted successfully without noticeable incidents, underlined the press release.

In 2020, all high school students were allowed to pass the exam without taking it as the country had been facing with the Nov. 28 community cluster transmission event.

In 2019, the success rate among high school students was 68.62 percent. Of the graduates, 443 earned grade A; 2.430 grade B; 5,847 grade C; 14,100 grade D; and 56,232 grade E.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press