Over 7.8 Million Tourists Visit Cambodia During Water Festival Holiday.



PHNOM PENH: Over 7.8 million national and international tourists spent their three-day Water Festival holiday at various tourism destinations throughout Cambodia, a report of the Tourism Statistics Department at the Ministry of Tourism shows today. Of the number, 89,296 are foreign tourists, said the source, adding that the figures represent an increase of 21.4 and 28.7 percent, respectively compared to the same period last year.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Phnom Penh capital, where boat races, a parade of illuminated floats (Pratip), fireworks, and concerts are held, drew the highest number of visitors with nearly 6.3 million during the three-day annual celebration. The coastal areas, including the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep and Koh Kong, attracted 576,791 tourists, followed by the cultural areas, consisting of Kampong Thom, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear and Siem Reap provinces, with 380,737 tourists.

Meanwhile, some 364,320 and 92,577 people visited respectively the Battambang areas

(Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Pailin and Pursat provinces) and the eco-tourism areas (Kratie, Mondulkiri, Rattanakiri, and Stung Treng provinces). This year, the Water Festival takes place on Nov. 14-16. The three-day celebration is one of the most joyful events in Cambodia. People throughout the country flock into Phnom Penh capital to enjoy the festival’s three main events: boat racing, Loy Pratip (the display of decorative lighted boats), Sampeas Preah Khe (Moon Festival) and Ok Ambok (a type of glutinous rice roasted and crushed with pestle eaten with banana or coconut juice).

Annually, Cambodia organises the Water Festival to mark the end of the monsoon season, convey appreciation to nature, especially water, for the productive harvests, and commemorate the country’s rich culture and long history.