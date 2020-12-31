Over 8.8 Million People Registered on Voter List

Cambodia has in total 8,831,971 eligible voters, of them some 4.7 million are women, according to the voter list 2020 validated and announced in a stakeholder meeting held here at the National Election Committee (NEC)’s headquarters this morning.

The figure represents 85.06 percent of the total population of 18 years old and up, NEC pointed out in a press release issued after the meeting.

Among the over 8.8 million eligible voters, it added, 268,611 have registered this year while 154,785 names have been erased from the voter list.

Moreover, the number of polling stations across the country stand at 23,425, said the press release.

