Over 8,000 Cases Resolved in First 100 Days of Court Case Backlog Settlement Campaign

During the first 100 days of a campaign to handle court case backlog at municipal and provincial courts across Cambodia, 8,113 cases have been completely resolved.

The update was shared in a recent press release of the Ministry of Justice, adding that the number represents about 63 percent of the total backlog cases in the country.

Through strong commitment and good collaboration among the committees engaged in the campaign as well as the prosecutors of municipal and provincial courts, complete clearance of the backlog is expected by the end of 2020, underlined the press release.

The Ministry of Justice launched the campaign to resolve court case backlog on May 18.

The campaign was intended to resolve excessive court cases, reduce overcrowded prisons, and promote the capacity and efficiency of the legal entities engaged in the court case proceedings.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press