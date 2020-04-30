Over 80,000 Poor Pregnant Women and Children Aged Under 2 Years Supported

As of April 27, about 84,776 poor pregnant women and children aged under 2 years have received support from the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The update was shared by H.E. Toch Channy, Director General of Technical General Department and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation in a recent press conference here in Phnom Penh.

The assistance, continued the spokesperson, is made possible under the government’s new policy to enhance the welfare of poor pregnant women and child nutrition, reflecting the government’s attention to the marginalised.

The director general also underlined the ministry’s efforts in human resource development, gender equity enhancement and beyond.

According to H.E. Toch Channy, on average, about 200 women and children aged under 2 years have applied for the support and about 100 women give births per day.

Poor women receive in total US$190 each since the start of the pregnancy until two years after delivery.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press