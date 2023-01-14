Over 9.7 Million People Registered on Voter List

Cambodia has registered a total of 9,710,645 eligible voters, of them 5,161,906 are women.

The latest figure derives from the preliminary voter list 2022, issued on Jan. 13 by the National Election Committee (NEC).

The figure represents about 89 percent of Cambodia's total population from 18 years old up.

Only registered Cambodian citizens on the official 2022 voter list can go to vote in the 7th national election scheduled for Sunday July 23, 2023.

Toward the parliamentary election, 23,789 polling stations across the country have been planned.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press