Over US$350,000 Donated to Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation in Q3

An amount of US$352,934 and 1,920,074,149 Riel have been donated to the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation in the third quarter of 2020 to support children’s health care service in Cambodia.

The foundation shared the achievement through a press release issued yesterday underlining that the total amount was received from donations from 35,412 philanthropists, including 13 honorary members, 33,032 support members, 2,367 other philanthropists.

The donation has been used to buy medical supplies, construct a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital branch in Siem Reap province.

It has also been allocated to ensure the sustainability of the operations of Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals in providing free-of-charge and high quality services to children in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press