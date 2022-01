The Royal Government has spent US$531 million to support the groups aversely affected by the COVID-19 so far.

The update was shared recently by the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

Running for 17 months now, the assistance has benefitted some 700,000 vulnerable households, added the source.

Cambodia Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen officially announced the launch of the support on June 25, 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press