Over US$91 Million Needed for Flood Damaged Road Rehabilitation

The Ministry of Rural Development reveals the need for over US$91 million to repair the roads damaged by the recent flash floods.

The demand was shared by H.E. Chan Darong, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Rural Development in a press conference here in Phnom Penh recently, adding that 670 roads of about 5,389 kilometres damaged by the floods need rehabilitation.

Nine provinces including Banteay Meanchey, Pursat, Battambang, Kampong Speu, Pailin, Siem Reap, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang and Oddar Meanchey provinces were severely affected by flash floods in the past months, he said.

The spokesperson continued that among the damaged roads, those in Banteay Meanchey, Pursat and Battambang provinces are the priority for rehabilitation.

The estimated costs for the repair of the priority roads is about US$16 million – US$4.6 million will be used to rehabilitate roads in Banteay Meanchey, US$4.6 million in Pursat, and US$3.3 million in Battambang.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press