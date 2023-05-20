Overseas Cambodians to Have Easier Access to Civil Registration and Identification

Cambodian nationals living in other countries will also be able to have easier access to civil registration- and identification-related services thanks to the law on Civil Registration, Vital Statistics and Identification whose draft was approved yesterday by the weekly cabinet meeting.

According to a press release made public after the meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the draft law covers all Cambodians living inside and outside Cambodia.

The law on Civil Registration, Vital Statistics and Identification will provide favourable conditions for overseas Cambodians to access all kinds of services related to civil registration and identification such as Cambodian ID, birth certificate and marriage certificate through the Royal Cambodian Embassies in foreign countries, the source underlined.

The main purpose of the 12-chapter and 182-article draft law is to ensure clear rules and procedures related to civil registration, identification, residence registration to further strengthen the protection of people’s rights and improve the quality of service provision.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse