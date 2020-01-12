Overseas Cambodians Want Permanent Peace to the Country

Cambodian people living and studying in Australia said that they do not want their country to fall into war again.

They made the comments while greeting the arrival of a high-level delegation of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia led by its President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin in Brisbane city of Australia this morning, according to a news release of the NA.

The overseas Cambodians also voiced their support to the leadership of the current Royal Government born from the citizens' will.

Moreover, they thanked Samdech Heng Samrin and other Cambodian leaders for their efforts in bringing about full peace, and reconstructing and developing the country.

After staying in Brisbane for transit flight, Samdech Heng Samrin will continue his trip to Canberra where he will attend the 28th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-28) to be held from Jan. 13 to 15.

As rotating President of the APPF-27, Samdech Heng Samrin will deliver a speech at the official opening ceremony of the APPF-28, and will share his experience in leading and organising the APPF-27 during the Executive Committee Meeting.

Besides the APPF-28, the Cambodia NA president is planning to hold a bilateral talk with his Australian counterpart and meet with parliamentary leaders of friendly countries with a view to strengthening and expanding the ties of friendship and cooperation within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy.

The Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum was created in 1993 on the initiative of former Japanese Prime Minister H.E. Yasuhiro Nakasone with the aim to annually bring together the parliaments in the Asia-Pacific region to resolve the common problems, promote peace and sustainable development in the region and the world.

APPF currently has 27 full member countries, and Cambodia became a member in 1995. The Kingdom hosted the 27th APPF Annual Meeting in January 2019 in the province of Siem Reap.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press