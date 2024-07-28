Pahang Allocates Over RM3 Mln For Youth Development Programmes



KUANTAN, The Pahang government is committed to empowering the state’s youth with an allocation of over RM3 million to implement various youth development programmes in strengthening the potential of the human capital of this group as a driver of the country’s strategic development.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-governmental Organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said the allocation was channelled through the Pahang Youth and Sports Department, Pahang Youth Council and state non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He said the big allocation was a precise step by the state government to implement various youth development programmes including those on youth leadership, volunteering, entrepreneurship, technocrats, and sports identified as capable of empowering the group to be more competitive.

‘The considerable expenditure is allocated not only to meet the needs and interests of various youth groups and segments, but also to prepare a generation of competitive, disc

iplined, and resilient heirs who can be relied upon to lead the state in the future,” he said.

He said this in his speech at Majlis Pengurniaan Anugerah Perdana Belia Negara Peringkat Negeri Pahang and Anugerah Khas Belia Kerajaan Negeri Pahang 2024 at Wisma Belia here today.

Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah presented the awards.

The APBN had three main categories namely male individuals, female individuals and youth organisations whereas there were six in Anugerah Khas Belia Kerajaan Negeri Pahang 2024 which were evaluated and selected by a panel with expertise in their respective fields before being agreed upon by the respective award committees.

Meanwhile, the recipient of the special youth award for persons with disabilities, Siti Hawa Apandi, 35, said she did not think her efforts to raise awareness among the community about the importance of providing disabled-friendly facilities would qualify her to receive the award.

‘As a PWD with spinal muscular atrophy who has to use a w

heelchair to get around, I find there are still many places that are not user-friendly for PWDs, for example the parking areas are not suitable for those in wheelchairs,’ she said.

‘Through Kelab Damai and as vice-president, in collaboration with the Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah’s disability service unit (UMPSA), we are actively raising awareness through various webinar programmes organised,” said this UMPSA Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) student.

Meanwhile, Major Dr Hafiz Zulariffin Zulkarnain, 33, who was awarded the Royal Special Award, said he did not expect to receive the award from the Pahang government.

“I am currently working in Lebanon as a senior medical officer of Malbatt 850-11 (Malaysian Battalion 859-11). I only arrived yesterday morning… and did not expect this award,” said Dr Hafiz, who has served for nine months in Lebanon.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency