Pailin Longan Surplus for Export

Pailin longan harvest is increasing with potential for export, as the total land for that fruit plantation throughout the country reaches 8,925 hectares.

The update was shared during a recent meeting between H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and 150 members of Pailin longan association in Sala Krao district, Pailin province.

The minister shared his team’s effort in finding markets for the fruit, adding that he is also urging China to import Pailin longan from Cambodia.

According to the Pailin longan association’s report, Pailin province has 3,250 hectares of land used to grow Pailin longan yielding over 32,500 tonnes a year.

During the gathering, Governor of Pailin Province H.E. Phan Chanthol also briefed H.E. Veng Sakhon about the province’s agricultural potential, especially red corn, cassava, soybean, Pailin and fragrant longan, mangos, Pursat orange, rambutan, durian, jackfruit, rubber, sugar-apple, and guava.

He also presented export challenges for the products, especially red corn, cassava and Pailin longan to Thailand due to technical issues, and the shortage of local fruit processing factory, dryer, warehouse.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press