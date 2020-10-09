Pakistan to Boost Business Relations with Cambodia

Pakistan is willing to further encourage Pakistani businesspersons and investors to Cambodia in order to further promote the trade volume between the two countries.

The intention was made by H.E. M. Fahad ur Rehman, Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Pakistan in Cambodia during a meeting with H.E. Oknha Nguon Meng Tech, Director General of Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) here in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

H.E. M. Fahad ur Rehman informed that the two-way trade volume remains at a humble scale, so the increase in business relations is crucial.

The Pakistani chargé d’affaires recalled H.E. Oknha Nguon Meng Tech on the visit of former prime minister of Pakistan H.E. Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali in 2004, wherein the two countries signed an agreement on bilateral cooperation.

From his end, H.E. Oknha Nguon Meng supported Pakistan’s intention to boost business relations with Cambodia and promote cooperation between the chambers of commerce of the two countries.

He also proposed consideration of possible joint meetings and events between the two chambers of commerce as well as among investors to start with.

Pakistan opened its embassy in Phnom Penh in 2005.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press