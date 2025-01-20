  • January 21, 2025
Pakistan to Promote Trade and Investment with Cambodia

  • January 21, 2025


Phnom Penh: Visiting Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan H.E. Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed his country’s commitment to promote trade and investment with Cambodia. H.E. Jam Kamal Khan made the affirmation when he paid a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of Cambodia, at the Senate Palace here this morning.



According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his warm welcome to the Pakistani delegation and briefed them on the current situation of Cambodia. The Senate President also highlighted the existing relationship between Cambodia and Pakistan, emphasizing it as the foundation to further enhance relations and cooperation between the two countries.

