Pantun Activist Urges Younger Generation to Preserve Traditional Malay Art Form

Melaka – A pantun activist has called for increased exposure of today’s generation to the art of pantun (Malay quatrains), emphasizing the importance of preserving this cultural heritage. This call comes amid concerns that the traditional art form, renowned for its unique aesthetic value, is at risk of fading away.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, an 84-year-old Singaporean with a lifelong passion for pantun, every line of these quatrains holds a distinctive rhyme and should be delivered spontaneously. He stressed the significance of careful word selection to maintain the originality and exquisiteness of the stanzas. Baba GT Lye, who has been immersed in pantun since he was 10 years old, has integrated this art form into Peranakan theatre performances, participating since 1984.

Speaking to reporters at the 34th Baba Nyonya International Convention, Baba GT Lye highlighted the critical role of language in pantun. He pointed out that a strong vocabulary is essential, as sometimes lines emerge naturally without conscious thought. With his involvement in over 23 Peranakan stage productions, both in Malaysia and Singapore, Baba GT Lye has become a prominent figure in the cultural scene.

He recounted his father’s influence on his love for pantun, describing how his father would recite these quatrains in daily activities and family events. One of his notable recent productions was the Peranakan theatre titled ‘Tak Sangka-Sangka Cempedak Jadi Nangka,’ staged last May in Kuala Lumpur.

When asked about the number of pantuns he has composed, Baba GT Lye mentioned his inability to provide an exact figure, as none have been formally documented. He expressed hope that cultural heritage, particularly pantun, will continue to be cherished and remembered.

Baba GT Lye praised the Melaka government’s efforts in promoting pantun and suggested that such initiatives should be expanded. He recommended organizing workshops and competitions in schools as effective ways to engage more people with this art form. He noted that pantun has been recognized by UNESCO in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity category, underscoring its global cultural significance.