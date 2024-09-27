Para SUKMA: Muhammad Amin Defends Badminton Gold, Aims To Emulate Liek Hou



Penang player Muhammad Amin Azmi had no trouble defending his men’s singles SH6 (physical impairment) gold for the second consecutive time at the 2024 Para Malaysia Games (Para SUKMA) here today.

The 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) bronze medalist was in full control, easily overcoming fellow Penang player Cheah You Zhou, 21-7, 21-8, at the Sarawak Badminton Association Hall.

‘Alhamdulillah, I managed to maintain my consistency, and my game has been solid from day one of the competition until now,’ he told Bernama.

The 2021 Asian Youth Para Games silver medalist also hopes to elevate his game and maintain his consistency in training to follow in the footsteps of national para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou in the future.

Muhammad Amin, who hails from Bukit Mertajam, said he is deeply inspired by the strong commitment displayed by the two-time Paralympic men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) gold medalist, who trains diligently every day without fail.

Standing at 125 cm, the player has set his sights on

performing even better, with the hope of winning gold in his event at the 2025 APG in Thailand.

On how he got involved in badminton, the 21-year-old said he began playing the sport at the age of 11 with his cousin.

‘We started playing just in front of the house, and over time, I grew more interested and eventually reached this level,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah’s Charlie Fred Sagunting claimed the bronze in the men’s singles SH6 after a hard-fought match against Pahang’s Lee Yee Hao, 21-17, 19-21, 22-20.

The biennial games, which were officially opened last Sunday, will come to a close tomorrow night at the Unity Stadium here.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency