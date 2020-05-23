Party Offers Gifts to Muslim Households in Thbong Khmum

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) offered gifts to 65 Muslim households in Ponhea Krek district in Thbong Khmum province on Saturday to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In addition to 20 kilogramme sacks of rice, the mostly poor villagers in Preah Pdao village in Trapeang Phlong commune received noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar and salt as well as soap and face masks.

Also distributed were educational materials on COVID-19 from the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation. Japan, USAID and UNICEF sponsored two pamphlets while Save the Children sponsored the third in partnership with eight other the organisations including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

National Assembly member H.E. San Sarana urged villagers to keep washing their hands and wearing masks — not only to protect themselves but also to reduce the chance of asymptomatic carriers transmitting the virus.

Some Cambodians are becoming “careless,” he said, referring to a large crowd he saw during a visit to another province last week. “Only two were wearing masks,” he said.

The parliamentarian added that the pandemic was affecting Cambodian garment factories and that some idled workers were returning to their home provinces.

“We have to help these families as much as possible,” he said, stressing the need for continued precautions “to protect our children and grandchildren.”

H.E. Saneth Vatana, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Social Affairs, also addressed the small gathering, telling villagers of government plans to issue “equity cards” for the poor to access free healthcare services.

Ponheakraek District Governor Ly Sophealin echoed the remarks by H.E. San Sarana, noting that some people were becoming “a bit careless” with precautions against COVID-19.

“People should take more care,” the governor said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press