PAS VP MOHD AMAR RETAINS PANCHOR SEAT

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah successfully retained his Panchor seat for the fourth term in the state polls today.

Based on the results released by the Election Commission tonight, Mohd Amar won with a majority of 10,686 votes.

The Deputy Menteri Besar of Kelantan obtained 18,700 votes to defeat Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, who is also Kelantan PKR Leadership Council deputy chairman Syed Mohd Alidustur Syed Mohd Zain who polled 8,014 votes.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), Mohd Amar won with a 7,288-vote majority, defeating his two challengers from PH and Barisan Nasional.

The 64-year-old Mohd Amar has held the Panchor seat since the 12th General Election (GE12).

