Peace, Solidarity and Multilateralism Stimulated Toward ASEAN’s Neutrality

The Committee on Political Matters of the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has convened its meeting to discuss the draft decisions to stimulate peace, solidarity and multilateralism toward ASEAN’s neutrality.

The Meeting took place here in Phnom Penh on Nov. 22 under the chairmanship of H.E. Hun Many, Chairman of the Commission on Education, Youth, Sports, Cults, Religious Affairs, Culture and Tourism of the National Assembly of Cambodia.

Representatives from eight AIPA member countries including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed five draft decisions including Report of the 13th AIPA Caucus; Report of the ASEAN-AIPA Leader’s Interface during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit; Promoting Peace, Solidarity and Multilateralism through ASEAN Centrality; Enhancing Parliamentary Diplomacy on Maritime Security to Forster Regional Stability in Southeast Asia; and Parliamentary Diplomacy for the Implementation for Five-Point Consensus.

Those draft decisions will be submitted to the second plenary session of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly held in Phnom Penh on Nov. 23.

