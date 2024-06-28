PENANG GOV’T OFFERS AFFORDABLE HOUSING TO KG MAKAU SUAH FAMILIES AMID EVICTION CONCERNS



NIBONG TEBAL, The Penang government has offered affordable housing to 21 families in Kampung Makau Suah, Sungai Jawi, who were previously worried that the land they have occupied for over 70 years would be reclaimed by its owner.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid said the proposal to sell homes priced at RM42,000 represents the best possible solution for the residents, given that the land is privately owned.

‘As a mediator, the state government is seeking a resolution by suggesting they purchase affordable homes in Taman Puteri Gunung, owned by the Penang government.

‘With this offer, the residents are required to pay a 10 per cent deposit. The landowner initially proposed compensation of RM3,000, but we will attempt to negotiate a higher amount to help the residents cover the RM4,200 deposit,’ he told reporters after a meeting with the affected residents today.

Also present were State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidat

e for the Sungai Bakap by-election, Dr Joohari Ariffin.

Sundarajoo, meanwhile, said his officers would meet with the landowner tomorrow to negotiate compensation for the residents and request the withdrawal of the notice to vacate the land by this Sunday, given the state government’s proposed solution.

‘If the residents agree to purchase the offered homes, we will expedite the ownership process. An agreement will be drafted with the landowner and the Penang Housing Board (LPPN), taking about three months to be finalised. Once the residents receive their keys, they can move in,’ he said.

Resident representative Nordin Hassan, 66, expressed relief that their predicament has garnered the attention of the state government.

‘We received the notice to vacate on June 26 and were given only four days to leave. It was distressing.

‘Today, the state government has come with an offer, and it feels like a weight has been lifted…I believe other residents who attended the briefing will also accept this offer as a reso

lution to the long-standing problem,’ said Nordin, who has been living there since 1991.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency