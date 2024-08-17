Pentarama MERDEKA@HOHO On Wheels Spreads National Day Fervour In Capital



PUTRAJAYA, The Department of Information (Japen) organised the Pentarama MERDEKA@HOHO programme in the capital today as one of the initiatives to enliven the celebration of 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM 2024).

The media and publicity committee of HKHM 2024 in a statement today said that the one-day programme with the concept of leisurely entertainment was to bring a national message to the people around the capital as well as promoting HKHM 2024.

A Hop-on Hop-off bus carried Pentarama Japen artistes and musicians through five stops in the city centre.

‘It started at Sungei Wang Plaza, followed by Menara Kuala Lumpur, River of Life and Dataran Merdeka, KLCC and ended at Pavilion KL.

‘In addition to a performance of patriotic songs by Pentarama artistes, a distribution of Jalur Gemilang (national flags) was also held at the stops,’ according to the statement.

Pentarama is an acronym for ‘stage singing, dance and drama performance’.

The statement said a troupe of artistes from Japen played the

role of conveying information and government initiatives to the people through informative entertainment.

According to the statement, the programme that was held for the first time was a collaboration between Japen and the KL Hop-On Hop-Off bus operator company, Elang Wah Sdn Bhd.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency